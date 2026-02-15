Nicolas Kuhn News: Draws rare start against Fiorentina

Kuhn had one key pass, one cross (zero accurate) and four tackles (one won) Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Fiorentina.

Kuhn returned ot the XI after a couple of months, getting the nod over Jesus Rodriguez and Jayden Addai, while Mergim Vojvoda moved to the defense, but, while he matches his season high in tackles, he didn't seize the opportunity. He's unlikely to become a fixture but could get more minutes than usual given two upcoming short turnarounds in a row and with Como advancing to the Coppa Italia semi-finals, possibly leading to some rotation. He has scored once and tallied two shots (one on target), two chances created and three crosses (two accurate) in the last five rounds.