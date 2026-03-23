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Nicolas Kuhn News: Returns with aplomb

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Kuhn assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 5-0 win versus Pisa.

Kuhn pulled the ball back into the center of the box Sunday to assist Como's final goal in their self-assured 5-0 home win over Pisa. The attacker entered the fray with just 13 minutes remaining and produced the assist from one of his nine passes. The brief appearance marks the first for Kuhn since being removed at halftime of Como's Feb. 14 matchup versus Fiorentina.

Nicolas Kuhn
Como
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