Nicolas Lemaitre Injury: ACL injury ends season early

Lemaitre suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear during a match against Bastia in October 2025, bringing a premature end to his campaign and ruling him out for several months, the club announced.

Lemaitre had been Troyes's first-choice goalkeeper at the start of the season before the injury struck, and with a typical ACL recovery timeline of around eight to 10 months, he could be targeting a return in time for the club's Ligue 1 campaign in 2026/27. Hillel Konate stepped in admirably as his replacement, playing a central role in the club's 12 clean sheets and the promotion push, but Troyes will hope to have Lemaitre back fully fit and competing for the starting role as they prepare to face the demands of the top flight.