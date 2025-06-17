Nicolas Lodeiro News: Logs assist off bench in loss

Lodeiro made an assist, created three chances and sent in eight crosses (three accurate) during Saturday's 3-1 loss against Montreal.

Lodeiro was brought back as part of a double substitution just before the hour mark with his team already losing by three and needed just five minutes to make an impact as he assisted Ondrej Lingr for the consolation goal with a perfect cross from the left. This was the first assist of the year for the veteran playmaker, who will hope to get more consistent playing time moving forward.