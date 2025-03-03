Nicolas Lodeiro News: Scores off bench
Lodeiro scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 defeat against Inter Miami CF.
Lodeiro recorded his first goal for Houston after coming off the bench for a second time in a row. He could see some starts if his form continues, having started 16 times in 39 MLS appearances including the playoffs in 2024 with Orlando.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now