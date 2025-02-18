Nicolas Lodeiro News: Terminates contract

Lodeiro has mutually agreed to a termination of his contract with Orlando, according to his former club.

Lodeiro is done with his time at Orlando, as the club and player will part ways after one season. He started in 19 of his 46 appearances with the club last season, notching two goals and 13 assists in his time on the field. That said, the 35-year-old still has some talent left to remain at this level for another season or two, likely eyeing to find a new MLS club this preseason.