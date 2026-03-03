Nicolas News: Allows one goal in Bologna clash
Nicolas made no saves and conceded one goal in Monday's 1-0 loss against Bologna.
Nicolas was beaten by a great effort by Jens Odgaard in Bologna's lone shot on target. He has started twice in a row, even though Adrian Semper was available after a knee injury. He has made four saves and conceded four goals in the last three rounds. Up next, Pisa will travel to face Juventus on Saturday.
