Nicolas News: Beaten once in Fiorentina clash

Nicolas recorded four saves and one clearance and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-0 defeat versus Fiorentina.

Nicolas kept starting even though Adrian Semper (knee) was back on the bench and had a fine display, even though he conceded early on an uncatchable shot. The other options haven't been superb, so he might remain in contention. He has surrendered three goals and made four saves in two starts. Up next, Pisa will host Bologna next Monday.