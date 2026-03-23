Nicolas News: Concedes five in defeat

Nicolas had two saves and allowed five goals in Sunday's 5-0 defeat to Como.

Nicolas made just two saves from seven Como shots on goal Sunday as Pisa were thrashed in a 5-0 road loss. Across six Serie A starting appearances this season, the veteran keeper has averaged two saves, 0.67 clearances and 2.33 goals conceded per appearance. Should Nicolas retain the starting keeper's gloves, his next test will come April 5 when Pisa hosts Torino.