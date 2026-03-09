Nicolas headshot

Nicolas News: Concedes four goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Nicolas had three saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-0 defeat to Juventus.

Nicolas made three saves and conceded four goals in Saturday's loss to Juventus and has yet to record a clean sheet this season. The goalkeeper has continued to start despite the return from injury of Adrian Semper, but after conceding four goals, his place in the lineup could be in doubt ahead of Sunday's clash against Cagliari.

Nicolas
Pisa
