Nicolas News: Concedes twice versus Milan

Nicolas recorded no saves and allowed two goals in Friday's 2-1 loss versus AC Milan.

Nicolas made his seasonal debut as Adrian Semper (knee) and Nicolas Scuffet (undisclosed) were both on the mend and couldn't do much on two close-range finishes by Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Luka Modric. He hadn't started in Seri A in five years, as he spent a few seasons in the second division. He'll fill in as long as needed. Pisa will face Fiorentina away next Monday in the next round.