Nicolas Pallois News: Assists at Le Havre

Pallois assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 loss against Le Havre. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.

Pallois created Saidou Sow's equalizer in the 23rd minute with his second assist in the season. The centerback made the second-most clearances (six) to help on defense. He also received his eighth yellow card so far, though.