Nicolas Pallois News: Busy defensively against Marseille

Pallois generated three tackles (one won) and six clearances in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Marseille.

Pallois was active defensively Sunday and played a key role in disrupting Marseille's attacks. He recorded three tackles and six clearances, bringing his season totals to 47 tackles and 121 clearances in 18 Ligue 1 appearances. He will look to make an impact again Sunday against Strasbourg at La Beaujoire.