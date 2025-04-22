Nicolas Pays Injury: Likely out season

Pays (foot) is likely out for the season after suffering a fracture during Sunday's clash against Marseille. He is set to undergo surgery on Friday, according to Bertrand Queneutte.

Pays was forced off in the 89th minute on Sunday against Marseille due to a foot injury that was later revealed to be a fractured metatarsal. He is set to undergo surgery on Friday and will likely miss the rest of the season. That said, this absence could force the new coach to reconsider the status of players like Wahbi Khazri and Andy Delort, who were not in his shortlist.