Nicolas Pays News: Four shots in loss

Pays generated four shots (one on goal) and four crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Le Havre.

Pays made his second consecutive start Sunday, his first two starts for Montpellier since joining the club in January. He took four shots (tied for the most on the team) and recorded four crosses on the attack. On the defensive end he intercepted one pass, attempted three tackles and won nine duels in his full 90 minutes of action.