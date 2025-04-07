Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nicolas Pays headshot

Nicolas Pays News: Four shots in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Pays generated four shots (one on goal) and four crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Le Havre.

Pays made his second consecutive start Sunday, his first two starts for Montpellier since joining the club in January. He took four shots (tied for the most on the team) and recorded four crosses on the attack. On the defensive end he intercepted one pass, attempted three tackles and won nine duels in his full 90 minutes of action.

Nicolas Pays
Montpellier
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now