Nicolas Pays News: Impressive in loss

Pays recorded one shot (not on target), three crosses (two accurate) and four tackles (three successful) in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Angers.

Pays was an impressive part of a poor team performance for Montpellier on Sunday. The 21-year-old forward did a little bit of everything, creating multiple chances, one coming from a corner kick, to winning seven duels on the defensive end. Despite the effort, he's yet to register a goal or assist in his first eight appearances of his career.