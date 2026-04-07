Nicolas Pepe News: Can't find a teammate

Pepe registered six crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Monday's 1-0 defeat against Girona.

Pepe had some good moments but was relatively inefficient with his volume, as just two of his six crosses were deemed to be accurate and his corners couldn't threaten Girona's goal. The winger should have more room to operate in a favorable matchup against Athletic, a side which has conceded 43 goals through 30 La Liga matches this season.