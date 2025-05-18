Nicolas Pepe News: Earns assist

Pepe assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Barcelona.

Pepe saw yet another goal contribution Sunday, with the attacker finding Ayoze Perez in the fourth minute for the opening goal of the contest. This was his second straight game with a goal contribution, now with six over his past six games, earning the start in each of those outings. He now has three goals and six assists in 27 appearances this season.