Nicolas Pepe News: Nets equalizer in comeback
Pepe scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Racing Santander.
Pepe struck a trademark curling goal to help Villarreal fight back from two goals down, leveling the match at 2-2 moments after Pape Gueye's strike. He added another shot on top of the goal and shared corner responsibilities with Alberto Moleiro, taking two himself along with three crosses. Pepe enters the season in fine form after a productive campaign that saw him record eight goals and eight assists, and he continues to look like one of Villarreal's sharpest attacking weapons.
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