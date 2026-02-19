Nicolas Pepe headshot

Nicolas Pepe News: Provides assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Pepe assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Levante. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Pepe would find Georges Mikautade in the 57th minute for the lone goal of the match, earning an assist. This comes just a game after scoring a goal, now with three goal contributions in his past four appearances. He is up to three goals and four assists in league play this season, just two goal contributions off of last season's tally.

Nicolas Pepe
Villarreal
