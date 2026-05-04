Nicolas Pepe News: Records another goal
Pepe scored one goal and assisted twice from three shots and six chances created in Saturday's 5-1 win over Levante.
Pepe's continues to be in top for for a goal in a third straight La Liga match. He's recorded five goals with two assists in just the last seven matches, creating 15 chances in that span, making him an elite threat in the attack for Villarreal.
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