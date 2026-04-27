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Nicolas Pepe News: Scores again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2026 at 7:39am

Pepe scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win over Celta Vigo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 42nd minute.

Pepe found the back of the net once again Sunday with a strike in the 29th minute assisted by Alfonso Pedraza. It marked his seventh goal of the campaign, four of which have come in the last six matches. He also won two tackles and intercepted one pass before he was subbed off in the 78th minute for Alfon.

Nicolas Pepe
Villarreal
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