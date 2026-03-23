Nicolas Pepe News: Scores in win

Pepe scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Friday's 3-1 win against Real Sociedad.

Pepe scored once during Friday's win, as well as sending in three shots and causing issues throughout the match. His pace and power on the ball make Pepe threatening in every match, and his intuitive finishing touch give him strong upside. If Villarreal and Pepe can keep this form going they will compete right at the top of La Liga.