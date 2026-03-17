Nicolas Pepe News: Scores late equalizer

Pepe scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Friday's 1-1 draw against Deportivo Alaves.

Villarreal needed a magical moment to salvage a point out of this fixture and that's exactly what happened, as Pepe found the back of the net in the 98th minute with a beautiful finish that went into the upper 90. This was Pepe's fourth goal of the season in a year in which he's been a starter most of the time. He has 19 starts across 27 league appearances in 2025/26.