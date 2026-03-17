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Nicolas Pepe News: Scores late equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Pepe scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Friday's 1-1 draw against Deportivo Alaves.

Villarreal needed a magical moment to salvage a point out of this fixture and that's exactly what happened, as Pepe found the back of the net in the 98th minute with a beautiful finish that went into the upper 90. This was Pepe's fourth goal of the season in a year in which he's been a starter most of the time. He has 19 starts across 27 league appearances in 2025/26.

Nicolas Pepe
Villarreal
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