Nicolas Pepe News: Scores opener Thursday

Pepe scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Oviedo.

Pepe opened up the scoring Thursday, converting a penalty in the 13th minute to take the 1-0 lead. It marked his sixth goal of the season, three of which have come in his last five appearances. It came on one of two shots and he also recorded one tackle and one interception in his full 90 minutes of action.