Pepe had one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Rayo Vallecano.

Pepe replaced replaced Yeremi Pino in the 62nd minute, made 10 passes and also recorded a tackle. Pepe has featured 17 times, appearing off the bench for 10 of those and has also not recorded a single goal contribution since his assist against Alaves in November.