Nicolas Pepe News: Two assists Sunday
Pepe recorded two assists on two chances created in Sunday's 5-1 win over Atletico Madrid.
Pepe started the final game of the season after a bench role in the last contest, using the time well as he earned two assists in the dominant win. That said, he ends the season with seven goal contributions in his final six appearances of the season. He then completes the season with eight goals and eight assists in 36 appearances (26 starts), one of his best seasons since leaving Lille in 2019.
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