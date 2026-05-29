Nicolas Pepe headshot

Nicolas Pepe News: Two assists Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 29, 2026 at 10:24am

Pepe recorded two assists on two chances created in Sunday's 5-1 win over Atletico Madrid.

Pepe started the final game of the season after a bench role in the last contest, using the time well as he earned two assists in the dominant win. That said, he ends the season with seven goal contributions in his final six appearances of the season. He then completes the season with eight goals and eight assists in 36 appearances (26 starts), one of his best seasons since leaving Lille in 2019.

Nicolas Pepe
Villarreal
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