Nicolas Romero Injury: Exits with calf problem
Romero left Friday's 2-1 win over FC Dallas with a calf injury in the 80th minute, according to Andy Greder of The St. Paul Pioneer-Press.
Romero suffered a knock to his calf, which forced his departure late in the second half, although Minnesota still found a way to hang on to the win. Romero should be considered questionable for Tuesday's US Open Cup matchup against Chicago.
