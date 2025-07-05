Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Nicolas Romero headshot

Nicolas Romero Injury: Exits with calf problem

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 5, 2025

Romero left Friday's 2-1 win over FC Dallas with a calf injury in the 80th minute, according to Andy Greder of The St. Paul Pioneer-Press.

Romero suffered a knock to his calf, which forced his departure late in the second half, although Minnesota still found a way to hang on to the win. Romero should be considered questionable for Tuesday's US Open Cup matchup against Chicago.

Nicolas Romero
Minnesota United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now