Nicolas Romero News: Logs six clearances in draw

Romero had three shots (one won) and made six clearances, three interceptions and one block during Saturday's scoreless draw against Toronto.

Romero was once again brilliant at the heart of the defense and has apparently consolidated himself as an undisputed starter, with six shots and 26 clearances in four games since taking over as a first choice. If the center-back remains fit and keeps helping Minnesota obtaining nice results, he'll quickly become one of MLS' mots coveted players at his position.