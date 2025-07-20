Nicolas Romero News: Suspended Saturday

Romero generated one cross (zero accurate) and one tackle in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Portland Timbers. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 39th minute.

Romero will serve a ban againstSt Louis after picking up his fifth yellow card in the last 15 appearances. He's been able to meet his expectations during his first season in MLS, recording four assists in 20 appearances (19 starts), collecting 87 clearances and 20 interceptions in the process.