Nicolas Seiwald headshot

Nicolas Seiwald Injury: Out through illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Seiwald is out for Friday's game against Union Berlin due to illness.

Seiwald is a key presence in midfield for RB Leipzig, so his absence should be felt due to his two-way value. Assan Ouedraogo will take his place in the XI, whereas Seiwald will aim to return to action when Leipzig take on Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, May 2.

Nicolas Seiwald
RB Leipzig
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