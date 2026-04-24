Nicolas Seiwald Injury: Out through illness
Seiwald is out for Friday's game against Union Berlin due to illness.
Seiwald is a key presence in midfield for RB Leipzig, so his absence should be felt due to his two-way value. Assan Ouedraogo will take his place in the XI, whereas Seiwald will aim to return to action when Leipzig take on Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, May 2.
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