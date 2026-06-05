Nicolas Seiwald headshot

Nicolas Seiwald News: Defensive midfield anchor

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Seiwald has been named in Austria's World Cup squad and is expected to provide the structural foundation upon which manager Rangnick's pressing system is built throughout the competition.

Seiwald ended the season having made 33 Bundesliga starts for RB Leipzig, contributing two assists across 2,704 minutes in what has been another consistent campaign for him. The Austrian brings exceptional positional discipline, pressing intelligence and the ability to cover enormous amounts of ground that makes him a fundamental piece of Austria's midfield, and his Leipzig upbringing under the Red Bull philosophy means he embodies everything manager Rangnick demands from the position. Seiwald heads into the World Cup as one of the unsung but essential figures in Austria's squad, with his ability to control games from deep potentially the difference between progressing or exiting at the group stage.

Nicolas Seiwald
RB Leipzig
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Seiwald See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Seiwald See More
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 1
SOC
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 1
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
8 days ago
2026 World Cup Group J Preview: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group J Preview: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
64 days ago
Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2
SOC
Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2
Author Image
Ian Faletti
August 22, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
October 10, 2022
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Christopher Owen
September 14, 2022