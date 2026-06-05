Nicolas Seiwald News: Defensive midfield anchor

Seiwald has been named in Austria's World Cup squad and is expected to provide the structural foundation upon which manager Rangnick's pressing system is built throughout the competition.

Seiwald ended the season having made 33 Bundesliga starts for RB Leipzig, contributing two assists across 2,704 minutes in what has been another consistent campaign for him. The Austrian brings exceptional positional discipline, pressing intelligence and the ability to cover enormous amounts of ground that makes him a fundamental piece of Austria's midfield, and his Leipzig upbringing under the Red Bull philosophy means he embodies everything manager Rangnick demands from the position. Seiwald heads into the World Cup as one of the unsung but essential figures in Austria's squad, with his ability to control games from deep potentially the difference between progressing or exiting at the group stage.