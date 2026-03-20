Nicolas Seiwald News: Leader in interceptions, tackles
Seiwald created a chance, made three interceptions and three tackles (winning one) during Friday's 5-0 win over Hoffenheim.
Seiwald was held off the scoresheet but contributed defensively in midfield by leading his side in intereptions and tackles. The midfielder has combined for two shots, eight tackles and four interceptions over his last three appearances but hasn't had a goal involvement since January.
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