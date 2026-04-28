Nicolas Seiwald News: Trains, shakes off illness

Seiwald (illness) is back in training and is fit for play again heading into Saturday's match against Leverkusen, according to his club.

Seiwald had missed the last match through illness but is appearing to be fit again, as he joined his teammates for training Tuesday. This is major news for the club as they gain back a key midfielder for the final three games, starting in 29 games, while earning two assists. He will look to finish the season strong and see a stroke of form as he heads into the World Cup with Austria.