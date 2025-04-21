Nicolas Seiwald News: Whips in 11 crosses

Seiwald recorded 11 crosses (three accurate) and nine corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Holstein Kiel.

Siewald led the RB Leipzig attacking effort Saturday with 11 crosses attempted (three accurate) Saturday as they were unable to overcome Holstein Kiel in a 1-1 draw. The midfielder created three chances while contributing five tackles (three won) to the team's defensive effort over his 90 minutes of play. Siewald has not registered a goal contribution in Bundesliga play this season across 26 appearances (16 starts).