Nicolas Tagliafico headshot

Nicolas Tagliafico Injury: Back available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 21, 2026

Tagliafico appears to be feeling better and should be available for Saturday's match against Toulouse, according to coach Paulo Fonseca.

Tagliafico had missed the Champions League playoff against Fenerbahce due to physical limitations tied to his late return from the World Cup, where he reached the final with Argentina, and this update marks a positive step in his push to get up to speed after that layoff. Once fully integrated, he's expected to compete with Abner Vinicius and Mohamed Ouedraogo for the starting left back role, with his improving condition pointing toward a debut for Lyon in the coming days.

Nicolas Tagliafico
Lyon
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Tagliafico See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Tagliafico See More
Spain vs Argentina Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Final
SOC
Spain vs Argentina Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Final
Rotowire Staff
35 days ago
2026 World Cup Fantasy: Best Squad for the Final
SOC
2026 World Cup Fantasy: Best Squad for the Final
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
35 days ago
England vs Argentina Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Semifinal
SOC
England vs Argentina Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Semifinal
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
39 days ago
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for the Semifinals
SOC
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for the Semifinals
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
39 days ago
Argentina vs Switzerland Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Quarterfinal
SOC
Argentina vs Switzerland Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Quarterfinal
Rotowire Staff
42 days ago