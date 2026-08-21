Nicolas Tagliafico Injury: Back available
Tagliafico appears to be feeling better and should be available for Saturday's match against Toulouse, according to coach Paulo Fonseca.
Tagliafico had missed the Champions League playoff against Fenerbahce due to physical limitations tied to his late return from the World Cup, where he reached the final with Argentina, and this update marks a positive step in his push to get up to speed after that layoff. Once fully integrated, he's expected to compete with Abner Vinicius and Mohamed Ouedraogo for the starting left back role, with his improving condition pointing toward a debut for Lyon in the coming days.
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