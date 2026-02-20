Nicolas Tagliafico Injury: Could return Sunday

Tagliafico (ankle) complete a full week of team training and could be available for Sunday's clash against Strasbourg, according to Olympique et Lyonnais.

Tagliafico looks to be over his ankle issue after logging a full week of team training and is trending toward being in the mix for Sunday's showdown with Strasbourg. The Argentine left back is shaping up as a late call, and the staff will not force him back into action with the long view in mind and no interest in risking another setback. If he is held out or eased in off the bench, Abner Vinicius is in line to keep his spot in the starting back line.