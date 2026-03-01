Nicolas Tagliafico Injury: Forced off late
Tagliafico (calf) was forced off in the 88th minute of Sunday's 3-2 defeat against Marseille due to an apparent injury.
Tagliafico was unable to see out Sunday's Olympico against Marseille after going down late in the match with an apparent calf injury. The Argentinian had just returned from a lengthy layoff, so his status will need to be closely monitored in the coming days ahead of Thursday's Coupe de France showdown against Lens. If Tagliafico is forced to miss additional time, Abner Vinicius is in line to step into the starting role at left-back for the Gones.
