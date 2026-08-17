Nicolas Tagliafico Injury: Not fit for UCL playoff

Tagliafico is out for Tuesday's UCL playoff against Fenerbache due to physical restraints, according to manager Paulo Fonseca. "[He] came back later. He is not physically ready to be here."

Tagliafico came back late from the World Cup after making the final with Argentina, and that has delayed his start to the season, as the defender was deemed not fit enough for Tuesday's playoff. This is due to some physical problems as he tries to get back up to speed following some time off. With their first league match of the season Aug. 22, he is likely to be doubtful for that game as well.