Nicolas Tagliafico Injury: Option for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 4:12am

Tagliafico (ankle) complete a full week of team training and is back available for Sunday's clash against Strasbourg, coach Paulo Fonseca said in the press conference, according to Olympique et Lyonnais.

Tagliafico looks to be over his ankle issue after logging a full week of team training and is back in the mix for Sunday's showdown with Strasbourg. The Argentine left back will however not be rushed back into the starting squad with the long view in mind and no interest in risking another setback. If he is held out or eased in off the bench, Abner Vinicius is in line to keep his spot in the starting back line.

Nicolas Tagliafico
Lyon
