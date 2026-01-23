Tagliafico suffered a severe ankle injury during the first half of Thursday's win against Young Boys, which saw the left back spend several minutes on the ground receiving treatment. The defender was able to continue until the break before being forced off and will likely miss some time to recover, according to reports. With Abner Vinicius (groin) also a doubt, coach Paulo Fonseca could deploy Ainsley Maitland-Niles on the left side of the backline and start Hans Hateboer at right back against the Grenats.