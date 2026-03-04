Nicolas Tagliafico News: Available moving forward
Tagliafico (calf) was forced off due to a knock during Sunday's loss in the Olympico against Marseille that revealed to be minor since he is available moving forward, according to Gones Area.
Tagliafico took a late knock to the calf in Sunday's Olympico clash with Marseille, but the setback proved minor. He's already back in full training and ready to roll moving forward. The Argentine has been a steady presence at left-back for the Gones all season and is expected to keep locking down that spot going ahead.
