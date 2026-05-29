Nicolas Tagliafico headshot

Nicolas Tagliafico News: Likely to start at left-back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Tagliafico is expected to be Argentina's starting left-back at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Tagliafico is coming off another solid season with Lyon, although he was limited to just 28 appearances between Ligue 1 and the UEFA Europa League due to fitness-related issues and a few suspensions. He's healthy for the World Cup, and he's expected to open the tournament as the starter on the left side of the defense with Valentin Barco being his likely backup. Tagliafico has reverted into a more defensive stance in recent years and is not the attacking-minded full-back he once was, though, so his fantasy appeal won't be as high as other full-backs, but he could be a solid choice for clean sheets during the group stage at a bare minimum.

Nicolas Tagliafico
Lyon
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Tagliafico See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Tagliafico See More
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 1
SOC
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 1
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Single-Game Contest for Argentina vs. Croatia
SOC
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Single-Game Contest for Argentina vs. Croatia
Author Image
Ian Faletti
December 12, 2022
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Christopher Owen
December 7, 2021
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
November 30, 2020
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
November 30, 2020