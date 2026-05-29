Nicolas Tagliafico News: Likely to start at left-back

Tagliafico is expected to be Argentina's starting left-back at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Tagliafico is coming off another solid season with Lyon, although he was limited to just 28 appearances between Ligue 1 and the UEFA Europa League due to fitness-related issues and a few suspensions. He's healthy for the World Cup, and he's expected to open the tournament as the starter on the left side of the defense with Valentin Barco being his likely backup. Tagliafico has reverted into a more defensive stance in recent years and is not the attacking-minded full-back he once was, though, so his fantasy appeal won't be as high as other full-backs, but he could be a solid choice for clean sheets during the group stage at a bare minimum.