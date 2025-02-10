Nicolas Tagliafico News: Opens scoring in victory

Tagliafico scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-0 win against Reims. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 58th minute.

Tagliafico volleyed-home from close range Sunday to give Lyon an early lead in their eventual 4-0 trouncing of Reims. The defender did not shirk his duties in the backline over his 81 minutes of play, as he contributed five tackles (four won), one interception and one clearance to the clean sheet effort. The goal marked the defender's third of the season. Tagliafico's next goal will set a new career-high for goals scored in a single domestic campaign.