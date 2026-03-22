Nicolas Tagliafico News: Shown red card
Tagliafico was shown a red card in the 89th minute of Sunday's 2-1 loss to Monaco.
Tagliafico would see his marching orders late into Sunday's match, sent off just a few minutes before the final whistle. This will leave the full-back out for at least their next match, not an option again until facing Lorient on April 12. This will force a change at left-back, with Abner Vinicus his most likely replacement.
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