Nicolas Tagliafico News: Shown red card

Tagliafico was shown a red card in the 89th minute of Sunday's 2-1 loss to Monaco.

Tagliafico would see his marching orders late into Sunday's match, sent off just a few minutes before the final whistle. This will leave the full-back out for at least their next match, not an option again until facing Lorient on April 12. This will force a change at left-back, with Abner Vinicus his most likely replacement.