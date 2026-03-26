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Nicolas Tagliafico News: Three-match ban after red card

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Tagliafico has been handed a three-match ban and will miss Lyon's upcoming clashes against Angers, Lorient and PSG before returning for the April. 25. fixture against Auxerre, according to the league.

Tagliafico was shown a red card late in Sunday's loss against Monaco, triggering a suspension that rules him out of three consecutive fixtures. Abner Vinicius is expected to slot in at left-back to cover during his absence. The Argentine will have plenty of time on the sidelines to watch as Lyon look to arrest a difficult run of form before his return.

Nicolas Tagliafico
Lyon
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