Nicolas Valentini Injury: Good to go for Napoli tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Valentini (undisclosed) "will be part of the squad Saturday," coach Paolo Sammarco relayed.

Valentini will return after skipping five of the last six contests because of two muscular injuries in short order. He'll compete with newcomer Andrias Edmundsson, who has been fine since joining in January. Valentini has posted at least one tackle, one interception and three or more clearances in his last four starts, with no clean sheets.

Nicolas Valentini
Verona
