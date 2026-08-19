Nicolas Valentini News: Available after serving suspension

Valentini is available for Thursday's match against Rayo Vallecano after serving his suspension in Saturday's season opener against Getafe, according to coach Quique Sanchez Flores. "Valentini was away from group training for a longer period, training separately for a large part of the season before rejoining the team. However, I find him very dynamic and ready to be available."

Valentini joined Deportivo Alaves this summer from Fiorentina after a loan spell at Hellas Verona, where he contributed 31 tackles, 15 interceptions and 99 clearances across 21 appearances last season. His suspension carrying over from Serie A delayed what will now be his LaLiga debut against Vallecano. Valentini is expected to make his first appearance for the club now that he has cleared this hurdle, giving Alaves a fresh option at the back.