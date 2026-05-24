Nicolas Valentini News: Booked twice in Roma match
Valentini recorded two tackles (one won) and five clearances in 50 minutes before being sent off in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Roma.
Valentini was busy in the back but was cautioned twice because of harsh fouls, leaving his side with ten men early. He had a part-time role in 2025/2026, totaling 8 cleacnes, 31 tackles and 15 interceptions in 21 showings (15 starts), contributing to two clean sheets. Verona are headed to Serie B.
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