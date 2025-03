Valentini completed a one-game disqualification in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Udinese.

Valentini will be good to go for March 31's game versus Parma. He has started over either Daniele Ghilardi or Pawel Dawidowicz in the previous four rounds, registering 17 tackles (11 won), four interceptions, 24 clerances and four blocks and contributing to one clean sheet.